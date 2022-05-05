0
‘I will never work with Daddy Lumba again’ – Producer Roro

Lumba And Roro 2.png Ghanaian music producer, Roro and Highlife musician, Daddy Lumba

Thu, 5 May 2022

Ace Ghanaian music producer, Roro has vowed to never work with legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

According to Roro, he had a heart attack while playing a gig for Daddy Lumba in Kumasi 5 years ago.

“I had a heart attack on stage while performing with my band for Lumba. I started feeling dizzy, then I collapsed,” he said.

The producer who has worked with Daddy Lumba for some years alleged that the veteran musician abandoned him when he needed him the most.

Nevertheless, he never even called to find out how he was doing.

“He even promised that he would let his doctors come and attend to me when I returned to Accra but I have not heard from him since then,” he added.

Speaking in an interview with Agyemang Prempeh on Legends on TV XYZ Roro reiterated that, he will never work with the veteran again nor call, but if he should call he will pick up because he doesn’t have his number.

“I will never call him but if he is to call I might pick up because I don’t have his number but, I will never sit down to work with him. I won’t do that…I don’t have anything against him,” he stressed.

Roro, known in private life as Roland Ackah, is a renowned music producer who has done works for Kokoveli, Kwaadee, Obaapa Christy, Great Ampong, Daddy Lumba, Tic, Samini, among others

