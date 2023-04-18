I will no longer forgive those who body-shame me; I will curse them – Xandy Kamel warns

Actress, Xandy Kamel

Popular Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has made it clear that she will no longer forgive those who body shame her.

The actress, who has been a victim of body shaming in the past, revealed that she has had enough of people causing her emotional pain.



In an interview with Zion Felix, Xandy Kamel stated that body shaming is a form of bullying and that it is not right for people to judge others based on their appearance because it is hurtful to be constantly criticized for something that one has no control over.



The actress went on to say that she has decided to take a stand this year and will not forgive anyone who body shames her. She said that she has resorted to cursing such people because she wants to make it clear that their actions are not acceptable.



“For me, I will do all kinds of banter with you but I won’t body shame you. I won’t insult you because of childlessness, I won’t insult you because of marriage, so there are things I don’t do.



“But if you do it to me, I swear to God we will go spiritual. This year, that is what I have said, so this year is all about cursing.



“You see, say whatever you want to say but don’t body shame me, because one, you don’t know my health records, you don’t know whatever I am going through, like, you don’t know anything about me, I haven’t wronged you so why would you body shame me? Insult me and go fine, but don’t body shame,” she said.

Body shaming has become a growing concern in recent years, with many people speaking out against it. Celebrities in particular are often targeted, with their every move and appearance being scrutinized by the public.



