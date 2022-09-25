1
Menu
Entertainment

I will not be numbered as a wife - May Yul-Edochie on polygamy

Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie And His First Wife May May and Yul Edochie

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

May Yul-Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has given her two cents on how she feels about polygamy.

The entrepreneur and mother of four took to her Instagram and in a lengthy post, shared that she will not be numbered as a wife by accepting polygamy.

She further stated that she has nothing against the practice but it does not align with her faith and family values.

“Beyond all the unnecessary facades, Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it. It is something I think all parties involved should embrace willingly, and it’s okay for anyone who chooses it. Some religions, and traditions allow polygamy and I have nothing against it. However, I am ABSOLUTELY certain that I will not be NUMBERED as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values,” she wrote.

Addressing Yul's Edochie's claim of them still living together, May averred that their home was jointly built in Lagos, from humble beginnings, before the unprecedented events occurred, adding that it was not safe to take life’s decisions hastily.

“God blessed me with a happy, peaceful, and lovely family in a beautiful and JOINTLY built "mansion" that started from little or nothing...humble beginnings. What more could I have been asking for? I had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding my marriage.”

She added “We should understand that taking life-changing decisions hastily is not the best. God in His infinite mercy fixes things in His own time, He will definitely answer all our prayers.”

Read her full post below;

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by May Yul-Edochie (@mayyuledochie)



SS/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo