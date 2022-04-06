'I will not let my fans down' — Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Source: GNA

Sensational Ghanaian singer Black Sherif says he is determined to remain at the top and make his fans proud as he targets to produce more hard-hitting songs.

Black Sherif's recent single “Kwaku the Traveller" has been making waves since its release on Thursday making its way to the top ranked songs on Apple Music, thus first in Ghana and fourth in Nigeria.



The nerve-racking single is also trending on various digital platforms including Boomplay, Audiomack, Spotify, YouTube, among others.



According to Black Sherif who recently won four accolades at the 3Music Awards, he was aware of the responsibility that comes with being an A-list artiste having said that "I would not let my fans down and they should keep supporting me”.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Black Sherif disclosed that he was aware fans had been craving for an Extended Play (EP) and he was vigorously working towards an EP release.



The reigning New Artiste of the Year added that he had put timelines in place for the release of his EP this year which according to him would blow the minds of music loving fans.



When asked about the motive behind his recent single “Kwaku the Traveller", Black Sherif said it was not a diss to anyone as being purported in the entertainment circles having written the song back in January, 2022, but rather to inspire the youth.