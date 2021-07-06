I will not play Diana Hamilton’s songs anymore – Mike 2

Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian radio presenter, Michael Boateng, known in showbiz circles as Mike 2 has resolved never to play any song from reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton.

Mike 2 insists his reasons have nothing to do with Diana Hamilton but her producer King David, and however refused to give proper details into the ‘why’.



He disclosed he has been a driving force behind the promotion of her music.



“No one played Diana Hamilton’s songs more than me but henceforth, I will stop playing her music. When it comes to Diana Hamilton, I have been key in promoting her music over the years. Her producer, King David will always give me the payola to play her songs.



I will then take my share and give the rest to other presenters to promote her music,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Doctar Cann.

“No one promoted Diana Hamilton’s music more than Mike 2 but I am not doing that again. Henceforth I will not play her songs again and I will give you the reasons. I will not play her music again because of her producer. It is not because he owes me or anything. Diana has done me no wrong, she is a friend although she doesn’t know me in person,” he reiterated.



The radio personality who has decided to sideline a couple of artists added that aside from Diana Hamilton, he is also going to stop playing songs from the songstress, Diana Asamoah.



He however posited on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra show, that if he is heard playing any song of Diana Hamilton, “I am playing them because of Diana Hamilton and not because of King David.”