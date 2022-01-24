I will not respond to Baba Sadiq’s allegations – King Promise

Ghanaian Musician, King Promise

King Promise has finally reacted to claims made by Ghanaian business mogul, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, calling the singer disrespectful and belligerent.

It can be recounted that Sadiq revealed in a Facebook post narrating how King Promise and his team disrespected him. As claimed by Baba Sadiq, the incident unfolded when he wanted King Promise to perform at the first-ever edition of the Wildaland Festival.



Gregory Bortey Promise Newman, popularly known in showbiz circles as King Promise, refuted claims made by Sadiq in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Berla Mundi. He also stated that he is not hurt because he has never disrespected him in any way.



“I’m not hurt by what he did. When you have done something, then it gets to you, but I haven’t done anything. I was looking forward to performing at Wildaland. It looked beautiful, but we didn’t come to an agreement,” he said.



He further stated that “Sadiq is a very integral part of the industry. I’ve known him even before I blew up. I have not spoken to him in a long time. The last time he came around, I didn’t know he had a problem with me.”

The prolific songwriter added, “I haven’t spoken to him, so how can I disrespect him. The whole issue was just arriving at an understanding, but I think it could have been handled differently.”



The ‘Slow Down’ hitmaker said the industry facing challenges that need solutions. Hence, it isn’t prudent to promote division.



“I’m not about tearing down. We are already behind when it comes to a whole lot of stuff. So we can’t be promoting division. For me, I will never speak on anything. Some people know I won’t speak on anything. So they go ahead and say whatever they want to say,” King Promise said.