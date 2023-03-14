8
Menu
Entertainment

I will not take less than GH¢600,000 as a radio presenter, says Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger 1 620x424 Media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Media personality and socialite Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has deemed six hundred thousand cedis as the appropriate salary from any radio station that would require her services as a radio presenter.

In an interview with Zion Felix, she noted that the period of the contract would last two years adding further that any radio station that engages in talent poaching would be charged not less than 100,000 cedis.

“I won’t do radio below 600,000 cedis for two years. If I have to do radio now, I will not be taking poaching less than 100,000 cedis,” she stated.

The entertainer believes she has by no doubt proven her competence in the media industry and has made an impressive number of tuned-in listeners during her years as a radio presenter.

“I am Queen Afia Schwarzenegger, The Queen of Mid-Morning Radio in Ghana. I proved it without any reasonable doubt in 2015, Kasapa FM.” Schwarzenegger echoed to tout her relevance in the media.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
We groomed McBrown to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects