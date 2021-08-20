I will not work with Kwaku Gyasi if he is still married to his wife – John Mensah

Kwaku Gyasi (L) and John Mensah Sarpong (R)

The Executive Producer of JMS Records, John Mensah, has said that he can only work with musician Kwaku Gyasi again if he is not still married to his wife because Mrs Gyasi is the cause of the brawl between Kwaku and himself.

According to the peeved John Mensah, the woman has been the impediment to the duo's amalgamation despite years of working together.



Mr Mensah, in an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mere on Onua Fm, accused the wife of Kwaku Gyasi of being the brain behind the bad blood between him(Mr. Mensah)and Kwaku Gyasi.

"We were working together effectively, efficiently, and lucratively for years before Kwaku Gyasi got married. Just after the marriage, things began to get sour between Kwaku Gyasi and me. So, there is no doubt the wife is the cause.



"As long as Kwaku Gyasi remains in marriage with the wife. I can not work with him," he added.