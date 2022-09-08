0
Menu
Entertainment

I will pick music over school - Medekillo

Video Archive
Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Fast-rising rapper Medekillo known in private life as Felix Kyeremeh Ofosu has disclosed his goal in the music industry, revealing that he prefers music to school.

Despite being a student of the University of Education, Winneba, Medekillo believes that music gives him more fulfillment than schooling.

Medekillo admits that education is important and he will devote time to complete his course but UEW maintains that the excitement that comes with doing music is unmatched.

“For me, I prefer to do music because I think education is something our parents want us to do for them, not in essence that education is not good it is good but for me what I prefer is music yeah that’s why I said that”

“It is true education is good but me I nor dey prefer am adey prefer rap over school seriously ”

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel