I will prostitute if Sammi Awuku doesn't become Ghana's president - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia prophesies into Sammi Awuku's life

May God kill all your enemies, Afia to NLA boss



Chief of Staff supports actress with cash donation



For the love and support demonstrated by Samuel Kwabena Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), to actress Afia Schwarzenegger, during the burial of her late father, Augustine Adjei, she has spoken prophetically into his political life.



Afia, in an appreciation post to her good friend Sammi Awuku, disclosed that she will ditch Christianity for prostitution should God fail to bless and cause an increase in his life for all the good he does to people.



According to the controversial actress, God has already declared Sammi as Ghana's future president, adding that she just can't wait to see it manifested.

"God created you to be a president. I stand in the power of His name and declare that your presidency will surely come to pass. Sammy, I say to you, God will bless you. God in his wisdom has given this nation to you and you will surely become president one day," she declared.



On Saturday, March 12, 2022, Afia Schwar organized the much-anticipated funeral for his beloved father who passed on earlier this year.



A grateful Afia Schwar in the video sighted by GhanaWeb prayed that no weapon fashioned against 'benevolent' Sammi Awuku will prosper adding that all his enemies will fall at his feet.



"Kwabena Awuku, I will contend with God if He doesn't bless you. If God doesn't kill your enemies, I will never stay still. May the blood of Jesus speak for you when your enemies converge to plan evil against you.



"Samuel Kwabena Awuku of National Lottery, I Mauda, will not understand God if he doesn't bless you. In fact, I will stop worshipping Him to prostitute. May the good Lord bless and cause an increase in your life," she said.

A host of key personalities in Ghana, including the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Fadda Dickson, Dr. Kwaku Oteng among others donated huge sums of monies to aid with the funeral expenses.



