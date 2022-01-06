I will relocate to Ghana for John Dumelo's inauguration as president - Jon Benjamin

Actor John Dumelo and Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin

Jon Benjamin teases John Dumelo

Jon Benjamin announces relocation to Ghana



Jon Benjamin is my good friend, John Dumelo



Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has stated that he will again relocate to the country the day John Dumelo is sworn in as president of the Republic of Ghana.



The actor in 2020 entered into active politics and stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress to contest for Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



"I will relocate to #Ghana for @johndumelo's inauguration as President," Jon Benjamin wrote in response to a Twitter user who inquired when next he will visit Ghana.



Mr Dumelo is yet to announce any presidential ambition, however, he continues to throw his weight behind the former president, John Dramani Mahama for reelection.

The former diplomat to Ghana who is an ardent critic and fan of John Dumelo has in the past mocked him over his controversial V8 saga where a government vehicle was found in his possession.



In 2019 when John Dumelo won the NDC primaries, Mr Benjamin in his congratulatory message to his "good friend" once again brought up the subject of the V8 theft saga in a tweet.



"@johndumelo1 ayekooo paaaa for your nomination, the first step on a long political journey to becoming Ghana's President - some time around the year 20V8."



In response, John wrote: "Jon Benjamin is my friend and his tweets about me are jokes. Though I'm not bothered but I have told him to cut such jokes because they are too expensive."



Check out the tweet below:

