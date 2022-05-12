I will soon speak - Yul Edochie threatens

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie outdoors new wife

Popular actor called out for 'betraying' first wife



Yul Edochie to break silence on second wife brouhaha



Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has threatened to share his side of the story involving his second wife after Mary Yul-Edochie, his first wife of 18 years called him out for 'cheating' and marrying his lover.



The popular actor was subjected to public ridicule when his wife and brother disclosed that he signed onto a monogamous marriage but took a second wife after she got pregnant for him.



But reacting to the backlash, Mr Edochie has stated that he will soon share his side of the story after being wrongfully judged.

"Silence is good. But it's certainly not always the best answer. I have gotten to the point where I'll speak," read his Instagram post on Thursday.



Mary who shares four children with Yul expressed her displeasure when her husband took to social media to outdoor Judy Austin Moghalu as his new partner. Commenting under the said post, she wrote: "May God judge you both."



She once again came after the actor who on Wednesday, May 11, shared a video that captured them jamming to a song in their vehicle to confirm that they have settled their marital issues.



Mary explained that her husband posted an old video just to divert attention and led the public on. She again thanked concerned individuals who reached out to her during the 'trying period'.



"You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period. My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people. God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support," Mary wrote.

See the posts below



