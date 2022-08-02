11
'I will speak when the time is right’ – Vivian Jill’s post after rumours Tracey Boakye snatched her man

Vivian Jill R Actress Vivian Jill

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the conversations around Tracey Boakye’s marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamoah is the allegation that her husband was Vivian Jill’s partner, a yet-to-be-substantiated claim.

The issue has been discussed on both traditional and social media platforms, courting varied reactions from persons who have dissected the matter.

While the subject gains momentum, actress Vivian Jill who is very active on social media has shared a video on her Instagram page.

“I will speak when the time is right…” the caption read.

The video she shared was a snippet of Nigerian musician Wizkid’s presentation in 2014 where he outlined five tips on how to be a star.

“Behave yourself. Don’t talk too much. If they don’t ask you any questions, keep quiet. Only speak when you have something sensible to say,” Wizkid said in the video.

Although neither Vivian Jill’s caption nor the message in the video is directly related to the subject, some have concluded that the timing and the message cannot be mere coincidence, an assertion GhanaWeb cannot affirm.

Meanwhile, marriage and relationship counselor, George Lutterodt has said even if the rumours were true, is inconsequential. According to him, it is not a crime to snatch people’s partners.

“Every man has ladies in his life. Until you’re married, you have no case,” Lutterodt mentioned in his submission on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review. “If the narrative had been that he’s Vivian Jill’s ex-husband, that would have made sense but sex mate? If it’s true that he used to be a sex mate, is this a conversation that should even go alongside? So, nobody has the right to marry your ex-boyfriend? It makes no sense.”

“Secondly, I have always maintained that even if you’re married to somebody’s ex-husband or ex-wife, let the fellow know, let the fellow grieve… Even if your best friend has sex with your husband, what is wrong with it?”

Tracey Boakye, a filmmaker and Frank Badu Ntiamoah, an artist got married on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. Dubbed #Francey22, the event was attended by some notable personalities in the arts and entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vivian Jill Lawrenceone (@vivian_jill_lawrence)



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown below:





BB/SEA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
