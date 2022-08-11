'I will still go sexy' - Akuapem Poloo declares after converting to Islam

"As Sexy Poloo, you will see me go sexy. I will cover myself in clothes but the sexy body will be exposed. That is what you don't like, you hate to see my cute sexy body but I am sexy," actress Rosemond Alade Brown declared a day after she renounced Christianity by converting to Islam.

The popular actress nicknamed Sexy Akuapem Poloo, in a self-recorded video has responded to concerned family members and friends who believe that she was misled into switching religion.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the actress is now a "full Muslim".



In the video shared on her YouTube channel, the video vixen and brand influencer explained that she had always loved Muslims and the Islamic religion, the reason she took the bold step.



According to Poloo "there is no difference" between her former and current religion.



"As-Salaam-Alaikum, Alhamdulillah, a lot of people have been wondering with regards to the news they heard about me converting from Christianity to Islam or being a Muslim.



"Some are saying that I did that to impress a man or someone. Some say I was forced. I didn't sleep at all this night, see my eyes... They didn't let me sleep, a lot of calls from outside Ghana and my family.

"Mind you, my son is nine years and he is a Muslim. I got married to a Muslim; that should tell you that I know what I'm doing. I've known the Islamic religion for years, and most of my friends are Muslims. I have a lot of Muslim friends so I love Muslims and the Islamic religion.



"I won't impress human beings for anything, I only impress Allah which we call God. I don't see any difference between Christianity and Islam because we all pray to God. You just have to be holy so stop ranting your mouth and saying things about me if not Allah will curse you," Akuapem Poloo warned.



She continued: "Those insulting me on my page on how to dress, I just got converted into Islam and I am an actress, I do promo and adverts for people, I will make sure I cover up so I don't expose my body a lot but hey, this is sexy Poloo."



She again indicated that in due time, she will add her new adopted Muslim name to her official name.



"My Mallam told me that I can keep my full name on social media and keep my stage name as 'Sexy Poloo' but I will just add my Muslim name to it," she stated in the video shared on August 10, 2022.



OPD/BB