I will stop twerking when I have a job that keeps me busy - Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has angrily chided social media users asking her to stop twerking now that she is a Muslim.

According to the Christian turned Muslim, if anyone wants her to stop twerking, they should give her a job that will keep her busy.



“If you want me to stop what I am doing, you get close to me. Baby girl you are my kid sister what you are doing is not good in which way can I help you, so you stop what you are doing?



“If I had a shop running or I constantly go on set to keep me busy, do you think I will come on social media and take someone's song and Twerk on it to get 5000 cedis?"



The mother of one also stated emphatically that she will not stop twerking as it is her means of survival.



“Someone will sit to insult me for doing something to get paid. Everybody is twerking, the musicians twerk, Muslims twerk at awure and even Indians twerk, so why would someone take mine so personal and say I am their worst enemy?

“I won’t stop twerking because it is a form of dance and exercise,” she said in an interview on Kofi TV.



This follows her announcement of her conversion to the Islamic religion of which she bears a new identity, Haniya.













ADA/BOG