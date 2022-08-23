2
Menu
Entertainment

I will stop twerking when I have a job that keeps me busy - Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo Muslim 2 Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has angrily chided social media users asking her to stop twerking now that she is a Muslim.

According to the Christian turned Muslim, if anyone wants her to stop twerking, they should give her a job that will keep her busy.

“If you want me to stop what I am doing, you get close to me. Baby girl you are my kid sister what you are doing is not good in which way can I help you, so you stop what you are doing?

“If I had a shop running or I constantly go on set to keep me busy, do you think I will come on social media and take someone's song and Twerk on it to get 5000 cedis?"

The mother of one also stated emphatically that she will not stop twerking as it is her means of survival.

“Someone will sit to insult me for doing something to get paid. Everybody is twerking, the musicians twerk, Muslims twerk at awure and even Indians twerk, so why would someone take mine so personal and say I am their worst enemy?

“I won’t stop twerking because it is a form of dance and exercise,” she said in an interview on Kofi TV.

This follows her announcement of her conversion to the Islamic religion of which she bears a new identity, Haniya.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)



Watch the latest episodes of GhanaWeb programmes below:





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: