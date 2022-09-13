0
I will sue whoever samples my song without permission – Amy Newman

Amy Newman Edh.png Veteran Gospel musician, Amy Newman

Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Veteran Gospel musician, Amy Newman, born Theresa Emy Brew has spewed her frustration about the current crop of musicians who have made it a habit of sampling songs of others without any reference or permission.

According to the ‘okamafo’ hitmaker, she will sue whoever uses her song without her permission .

Speaking to Agyemang Prempeh on Legends show on TV XYZ, Mrs Newman poured out her frustration on how new gospel singers sample her songs without any form of notification, which is morally and ethically not right.

“The young singers who use my songs do not seek for permission. If this situation comes up again, I’ll sue whoever that repeats it.” Amy angrily said.

She complained about how new musicians are gaining fame and wealth out of the works she suffered through fasting and prayers to produce.

