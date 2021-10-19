I will sue whoever samples my songs – Cindy Thompson

Gospel singer, Cindy Thompson

Veteran Gospel singer, Cindy Thompson, has threatened to sue artistes who sample her song without seeking her permission.



According to the singer, there has been a growing trend of musicians using the works of others to enrich their craft.



However, according to the ‘Dromo Sonn’ singer, she won’t sacrifice her midnight sleep to compose songs for others to take credit for her hard work.



Cindy Thompson who has five albums to her credit has warned that she might take legal actions against anyone who uses her works without her authorization.

“I won’t do all the all-nights and write a song for someone to use it,” she said on Joy FM last Saturday.



Recalling a recent incident in which someone used her works without permission, the singer whose career spans over two decades said, “My new manager called them and tried to tell them that this is how you have to go about it.



“He told them I have a lawyer and they said, oh, it’s God’s song, so we are doing this to help the kingdom of God grow,” Cindy Thompson noted.



Backing her stands against sampling of songs, the gospel musician quoted a biblical verse to support her argument saying, “God said we should sing a new song."



