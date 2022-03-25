I will walk from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria defeats Ghana - John Dumelo

John Dumelo claims he will walk from Accra to Lagos if Ghana should lose to Nigeria

John Dumelo optimistic Black Stars will win against Super Eagles

Ghana faces Nigeria in Kumasi in World Cup playoff



Dede Ayew misses Ghana's game against Nigeria



Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has finally disclosed what he will do if Nigeria should win against the Ghana Black Stars at the Kumasi Sports Stadium for the World Cup playoff on March 25, 2022.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the actor's Facebook page, he supposed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will never defeat Ghana in Friday's match.



“There's no way Nigeria will win today's match. If they do, I John Setor Dumelo, will walk from Accra to Lagos tomorrow with my ginger on my head! Super Eagles my foot!” he said.

On March 24, the actor also shared on his official Twitter account that the Black Stars will rigorously beat their longstanding rivals in the much-expected game.



He said, “The Super Eagles should stop dreaming. They can’t win their game in Ghana. If they do, I will…”



Meanwhile, several other Ghanaian celebrities including Wendy Shay have predicted a win for Ghana ahead of the game.



In the case of Wendy Shay, she predicted a 2-1 win against Nigeria.



Earlier, 'Kofi Kinaata' reacted to Ghana's 27-man team for the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

In a post shared by the highlife artiste’s on Twitter, he appeared content with the Black Stars coach, Otto Addo’s selection of players for the 2022 World Cup play-off.



The Black Stars faces Super Eagles with captain Dede Ayew as he serves a ban, having been shown a red card during the AFCON tournament in Cameroun.



