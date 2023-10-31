'I will walk the talk' - Dumelo to walk barefooted backwards to Presec over NSMQ outcome

John Dumelo , Actor

Actor and politician John Dumelo has pledged to fulfill his promise to walk barefoot following Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Presec Legon's victory in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Dumelo had initially made this promise, and now, in response to calls from social media users, he has set the date for this unusual feat.



Presec Legon emerged victorious at the just-ended edition of the contest securing their eighth NSMQ trophy and a back-to-back win.



John Dumelo, who is an Akora, old student of Achimota, had stated on October 22 that if Presec wins the NSMQ over Achimota Senior High School, he would walk barefoot from Ayawaso West Wuogon to the Presec premises.



In response to the mounting pressure, John Dumelo took to Twitter to confirm his commitment to his promise. He declared that he is a "man of his words" and will walk barefoot backwards from the University of Ghana main gate to the Presec main gate on October 31, 2023, at 4 pm.



Dumelo's tweet read, "I am a man of my words. I will be walking backwards barefoot from the UG main gate to Presec main gate tomorrow, 31st Oct at 4 pm.



“I want to congratulate Presec for winning the #NSMQGrandFinale. I am wholeheartedly proud of my Achimota school and also OWASS. I will walk the talk."

AM/SARA