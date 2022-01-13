I win disciples, and they stick with me for life - Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi claims he makes disciples from his music

Ghanaian highlife veteran artiste, Kojo Antwi, popularly known as Mr Music Man, has explained why he has been able to register his presence in the music industry in the last three decades.



According to him, he is a disciple-maker hence any disciple he makes stays.

The award-winning artiste revealed this in an interview with Joy Prime.



“I win disciples, and they stick with me for life. They are not just for moments, albums, or trends. These are people who truly love my music. I don’t have the words to describe how it makes me feel. I just thank God, and I thank them,” he said.



The music maestro left no room for his colleagues Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede when he brought some life to the ‘Legends Night’ event as two of his female dancers displayed energetic dance moves.



The event organised at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre had the audience screaming at the crazy dance moves.