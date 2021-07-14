I wish I could just pass through every wedding to surprise couples – Camidoh

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh

Ghanaian Afropop/R&B singer, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, popularly known in Showbiz as Camidoh, has revealed how much fun he has performing at events especially, weddings.

Talking to Rev Erskine on Y107.9 FM’s Mid-Morning Radio Show, he said,



“I honestly cannot tell you the number of weddings and events I perform at weekly.



"The truth is I really love it and I don’t want to stop.”

Asked whether or not he gets tired of performing at events, he mentioned in the negative saying, “No, I love it actually and I wish I could pass through every wedding to surprise anyone. Be it the wedding guests, the couple or whoever. And I just sing for them and have fun with them.”



According to him, his wish is to always perform at events because “I love it and I’m not going to lie it makes me happy.”