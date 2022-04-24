0
I wish Serwaa Amihere is my wife - Shatta Wale drools over Serwaa's beauty

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has professed his love and admiration for GHOne’s presenter and broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere.

A recent photo of Serwaa Amihere on the internet has got many netizens admiring the beauty of the elegant and classy news anchor.

Shatta Wale upon sighting the photo of Serwaa Amihere posted on his Instagram page the pretty presenter and queried whether she is dating.

According to the SM boss, he wished he had a strong and hardworking wife, like Serwaa in his line of business so they can grow together.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
