I wish Vladimir Putin was our GHAMRO and MUSIGA president – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has disclosed that it is his utmost wish for GHAMRO and MUSIGA to both be headed by Russia’s fearless leader, Vladimir Putin.



The dancehall artiste believes that what the Ghana Music Rights Society and the Music Association of Ghana truly need is a Russian style of leadership, that is a strong and authoritarian head.



Shatta, who appears to be keenly monitoring the Russian invasion in Ukraine and observing how Vladimir Putin is still advancing with determination to take control over the country, seems to be intrigued by the strength and resilience of the Russian president.

In effect, he took to Facebook to suggest that if GHAMRO and MUSIGA were managed with iron hands, just like that of Putin’s, things might take a positive turn.



“I wish Putin was our MUSIGA president and GHAMRO head #StubbornAcademy,” he wrote.



Shatta Wale is part of a number of Ghanaian celebrities who have constantly launched campaigns on social media over the failure of GHAMRO to provide royalties due musicians in the country.



