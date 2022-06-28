I wish the same for you – Amerado's 'Back to Sender' message to enemies

Amerado

He acknowledges that despite being appreciated by many for his craft which has catapulted him to fame, there are equally a number of people who have evil dispositions for same. And even if he gets worried about trying to understand the reason(s) behind the incessant hatred, it’s much ado about nothing – he just would have to channel his energy into expanding his territories.

But before he would focus on how best to explore opportunities and chalk more successes, he would say a prayer. Whether you would fantasize about his downfall or sympathise with him and share in his joy; whether you have conspired against him or you pray he never strikes hit foot against a stone, he wishes you the same.



On ‘Back to Sender’ which is produced IzJoe Beatz, Amerado, one of Ghana’s best rappers, exhibits both singing and rap prowess to address a subject many can relate to, GhanaWeb observed.



“They keep peddling falsehood, why always me? If you don’t like me, I’ll move away but one day, you’ll miss me,” he sings. “Whatever your wish for me is, I wish you same. Wish me well, I wish the same for you. Whatever your plan for me is, may God do same for you.”



Amerado does not only say a prayer for the judgement of the wicked; he spews inspirational words and trumpets his zeal and cautions all to be vigilant.

“Back to sender; we fall, we don’t fail… Love humans but be on the alert because even your loved ones can betray you,” he sings as he makes reference to Jesus and Judas Iscariot.



Listen to the song below.







BB