I wish we had one passport – Burna Boy advocates for ‘One Africa’

Burna Boy advocates for African unity

Burna Boy eulogizes late Moammar Gadhafi



Burna Boy chides modern African leaders



Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has called for an urgent need for unity among all African countries.



The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer said it his utmost wish that all countries within the continent use just one passport even though it is somewhat impossible.



Touching on African currencies, Burna Boy said images of heroes particularly presidents, who lost their lives in their quest to seek the best for their country should be stamped on it.

Burna Boy made such statements in an interview with CNN where he also eulogized Libya’s former president, late Moammar Gadhafi.



“It cannot be achieved by the way it’s been going, we’ve been falling for a long time so why not try something new? “It’s just a wish, maybe a farfetched wish. I wish we had one passport which would make it easier for Africans to travel outside the continent. On the currency should be people who have had these ideas for generations, who have died with these ideas and have been killed for these ideas. People like Moammar Gadhafi [former leader of Libya who was overthrown and assassinated in 2011] whose everything was about uniting Africa and having one currency, backed by gold.



Where do we get this information that these people are tyrants or whatever? They very well maybe. I don’t know. I wasn’t there. But what I do know is these people had these ideas, these people tried to do something at least, that would benefit the whole of Africa, unlike all the leaders we have today.”



For years, Burna Boy has somewhat crafted his image as a socially conscious artist.



From his breakout album in 2013, L.I.F.E: Leaving an Impact for Eternity, to his latest Grammy award-winning record from 2020, Twice As Tall, he has made clear his political positions on several occasions.

Watch the interview below







