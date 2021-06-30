I won my VGMA unsung fairly – Teflon Flexx

Artiste Teflon Flexx

Ghanaian afro-beats singer Teflon Flexx has revealed he didn’t know anyone at Charterhouse (organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards) as at the time he won the VGMA unsung in 2021.

This comes after allegations of the current winner Nanky, being given the voting codes a week ahead of his fellow nominees to sway the category in his favor.



The allegation were made by industry pundit Ricky Tenneson.



Speaking on the allegation, Teflon revealed he won fair and square, as he believes no one was given an advantage over the others and he as the winner didn’t know anyone at Charterhouse at the time he was nominated.



“I didn’t know anyone at Charterhouse before I was nominated. I don’t know about my fellow nominees but personally, I had my code the time, they shared it with the general public. They didn’t even send me the code, I had to search for my code, so the allegation going on (about Nanky), I don’t even know about that,” he said.

On whether the codes were never sent, he started



“There was a group with the unsung nominees, but the codes came out to the public before they updated the group with it.”



Teflon Flexx is currently promoting his sophomore EP, Love From The East with Lazy man featuring Kelvyn Boy being the lead single.



Also, featured on the EP is singer Fameye, who features on ‘Why’