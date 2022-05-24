I won’t allow Ghanaians put me through depression - Kuami Eugene

Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene

Lynx signee, Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene, has stated that he will not give anyone the pleasure of putting him through depression.

In an interview with Winston Micheals and Naa Dzama on Shouts on Y, Kuami Eugen, said he does not pay much attention to social media critics.



“I’m very opinionated, and believes everyone else is entitled to their opinions, hence, there is no need to respond to their opposing opinions every time,” he said.



He added “I keep saying all the time that we have limited time here on earth, so I can’t spend all the days of my life complying to your rules because I’ll end up having depression. I can’t make you put me through depression.

"At the end of the day, you’ll say whatever you want to say, go home and Netflix and chill with your family, while I stay home pondering over what you said and how hurtful it was to me”.



The singer continued, “I don’t even have to think about it because you shared your view. If it doesn’t go with my view, I go my way and if I don’t like it, I’ll let you know that what you did wasn’t cool so that I won’t go home and be depressed”.