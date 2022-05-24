3
Menu
Entertainment

I won’t allow Ghanaians put me through depression - Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene 56 Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com

Lynx signee, Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene, has stated that he will not give anyone the pleasure of putting him through depression.

In an interview with Winston Micheals and Naa Dzama on Shouts on Y, Kuami Eugen, said he does not pay much attention to social media critics.

“I’m very opinionated, and believes everyone else is entitled to their opinions, hence, there is no need to respond to their opposing opinions every time,” he said.

He added “I keep saying all the time that we have limited time here on earth, so I can’t spend all the days of my life complying to your rules because I’ll end up having depression. I can’t make you put me through depression.

"At the end of the day, you’ll say whatever you want to say, go home and Netflix and chill with your family, while I stay home pondering over what you said and how hurtful it was to me”.

The singer continued, “I don’t even have to think about it because you shared your view. If it doesn’t go with my view, I go my way and if I don’t like it, I’ll let you know that what you did wasn’t cool so that I won’t go home and be depressed”.

Source: www.etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Related Articles: