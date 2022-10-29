I won’t be surprised if Agradaa is arrested 20 more times – Don Little

Diminutive actor, Don Little has stated that he expects the legal woes of the embattled founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion Ministries International, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng alias Agradaa, to worsen.

According to Don Little, it would not be surprising to witness subsequent criminal actions being brought against the former fetish priestess considering the history of fraud allegations levelled against her.



“I won’t be surprised if Agradaa is arrested 20 times. You reap what you sow and she is reaping exactly what she has sown. She has done a lot of sowing, and now it is time to harvest. When you plant maize on a five-acre plot, you don’t expect to harvest everything in one day. It is a step-by-step process. By the time they are done with one case, another one will pop up and that could even be more serious than the previous one,” he stated on Oman Channel’s Judgement Day program.



An Accra Circuit granted Nana Agradaa bail on Monday in the sum of GH¢150,000 with three sureties.



Nana Agradaa is facing seven charges, including defrauding her church members by false pretense in court.



She has, however, pleaded not guilty to her charges.



Prior to this, Nana Agradaa was granted bail in the amount of GHC50,000 with three sureties in another case at a different court where she is facing six similar charges of fraud.





