‘I won’t complain if I’m not crowned Miss Ghana 2020’ - Selasi Penu

Selasi Penu, Miss Ghana 2020 contestant

Selasi Penu, a 21-year-old contestant of the ongoing Miss Ghana 2020, has sworn she won’t take on organisers of the pageant if she is not crowned as the winner.

According to her, every contestant taking part in the pageant qualifies to be crowned as the queen, and so she would have no qualms should another lady get the nod.



“I will congratulate whoever wins because I see my sisters here and we all deserve the crown. We are worthy of the crown, whoever wins I will support the person and I will be very happy for the person because I know the person will do an amazing job,” she said in an exclusive interview with NEWS-ONE on Friday at Capitol Café & Restaurant in Accra.



She was reacting to a question about incidents in the past when some agitated contestants who did not win the pageant took to public platforms to attack Exclusive Events Ghana because they thought they better deserved the crown.



“You won’t hear complaints about Miss Ghana winner because we are all amazing in our own ways,” Selasi said.

From the Volta Region, Selasi is contestant number one representing the North West Region. As level 400 student of the University of Ghana, she is studying Business Administration, with her major being Marketing.



She loves to make people happy and also offers help in any way she can to the vulnerable in society. She hopes to lead one of the biggest outreach programmes in the world one day, which was part of the reasons she joined the Miss Ghana 2020.



“Miss Ghana is the premier pageant in Ghana and not only do ladies have access to Miss Ghana platform but also have access to Miss World platform,” she also added.



“The journey wasn’t what I expected. It is a whole challenge. I thought it would be all fun and games, calm, get exposure but now I know it is so much work. It is about giving back to society and they train our minds. They train us to be young ladies. I have become assertive and confident now.”

