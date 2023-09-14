I won’t do a 'collabo' with any young artiste below my standard – Ambolley

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has said that he will not do a collaboration with any young artiste who is beneath his standard in music.

According to him, most of the young acts in this era are not focusing on the right path in terms of using the elements to produce good songs but employ mediocre standards which makes them irrelevant in the music industry.



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz which GhanaWeb monitored, Gyedu Blay Ambolley disclosed that most of the young acts wanted to collaborate with him but he turned them down citing mediocre standards.



“Many of them [young artistes] want to do music with me but they are not at par with what I expect. And if you are not up to that, I am sorry, I won’t team up with you.



“I have been approached several times by some of the young ones, they want me to endorse their stuff, but I decline because whatever work I put my mark on has to be real music. Most of them are doing what I call ‘sharp sharp’ music which has a very short shelf life,” he said according, to Graphiconline.com.



The veteran musician stated that he would not demand money in order to collaborate with a young artiste because he believes in quality and how impactful the song would be.

“I am not looking at the money. I am not going to say because they have money, I am going to charge them and do it. It has to be what I believe in and the substance of the music must have a positive impact on listeners.



“In our time, we learned what music really was and the rudiments of music composition, arrangement, and all other elements that make good music.



"That is not available to the young ones lately. All they do is to depend on the computer and after that give themselves all kinds of titles,” he is quoted to have said.



He noted that there are few who are doing their best and would not hesitate to collaborate with such artistes.



“There are a few exceptional ones who have the potential to make a significant impact on our music scene and we know them, and these are the ones I will not hesitate to work with," said Ambolley.

