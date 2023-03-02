0
I won’t do a song with Gasmilla, I want a bigger artiste – King Jerry

Thu, 2 Mar 2023

Musician King Jerry has posited that he only does collaboration with musicians who are above him in the industry and not 'younger ones' or those who fall below his brand.

The artiste who usually sings in Ga said in an interview that he entered the music industry before fellow Ga singer Gasmilla did, and as a result, he sees him as a junior and cannot collaborate with him on a project.

Explaining his reasons in an interview with Hitz FM, King Jerry said “I just don’t want to do a collaboration with him (Gasmilla). Right now, if I will do a collaboration with someone, it should be a big artist,” he said in pidgin English.

He added “I am bigger because right now, the level I am, it is not like I’m challenging someone but I also see that I have reached. I was in the music industry before they came.”

He mentioned Drinkables and Fresh Page as his only seniors in the Ga musical industry.

King Jerry claimed that most musicians had been unappreciative to him, particularly Gasmilla, whose brand he supported yet the former turned his back on him when he needed his help.

“I have supported Gasmilla’s music career. I was supporting him when he started doing his clean-up exercise, I always support him from, Osu, Teshie, Nungua, and Labadi,” he said.

He is known for songs such as ‘Obaa Gbo Shi’, ‘Shika Tsofani’, Anyemi, among others.

