I won't feature people who don’t make sensible songs – King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba

According to King Ayisoba, before a local artist would qualify for a feature, they must satisfy one mandatory requirement. Can you guess what it is?

King Ayisoba disclosed to Giovani Caleb during his interview on Showbiz 360 that most of the songs he collaborated with local artists couldn’t feature on the international market.



He said, “I have featured Samini, Sydney’s ‘Fa Me Sika Ma Me’, Kontihene and Kwabena Kwabena. But those songs did not cross the borders of Ghana.



"My song, ‘I Want To See My Father’, is the one that crossed into the international market. So a hiplife artiste who doesn’t make sensible songs but playful ones, I won’t agree to work with them.”





In his defence, his music career is headed in a forward direction. So it’s just right that he works with people going in his direction. “Do we make music to move forward in our careers or backwards?” he asked Giovani Caleb.King Ayisoba said, “If you are a musician making music, do you want to move forward or backwards? Who doesn’t like to move forward? So in Ghana, I can say I am different from the usual Ghanaian music."So my music is unique and different. And you can see my dressing and my clothes. So I cannot feature hiplife anyhow. I have to choose the one who is the best.”