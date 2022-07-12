0
Menu
Entertainment

I won’t go back to work with Bandex, I have moved on - Cee

Cee,, Gospel Musician Cee and host of the programme

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Gospel artiste, Cynthia Appiah Kubi, known in the showbiz circles as Cee, has disclosed that she would not work with her former label if they offered to work with her.

In a chat on SVYV Africa, Cee mentioned that working as an independent artiste is tough, but she will decline an offer from Bandex if it comes.

According to Cee, times have changed, and she has evolved as an artiste too.

“I won’t go back to (Bandex), not for now. Things change as we grow. I was young at the time, but now I am mature.

"I believe God used Bandex to do his work and gave me the chance to do other things. He will provide me with another person to continue in his works,” the Mentor 2 contestant said.

Speaking on challenges she faces as an independent gospel act, Cee mentioned that promoting music in Ghana is difficult for those living abroad.

“If you work alone, it is difficult. Music entails money and requires a lot of resources. If you don’t have that support, it is tough to push it. You may do your best but having a team makes it easy.

I send monies to Ghana, but I can’t do follow-ups because I don’t live there. I released ‘abuoden’ last year, but I couldn’t promote it well because I don’t have a team in Ghana,” Cee added.

Meanwhile, the ‘Awurade Asem’ hitmaker mentioned that she does not support ‘payola’ but pays because DJs demand it.

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye