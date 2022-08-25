I won't join others destroy Shatta Wale's brand I helped build - Bulldog

Talent manager, Bulldog has announced that he will never join the bandwagon to openly criticize Shatta Wale in an attempt to break the brand.

The former manager of the Dancehall singer has disclosed how he toiled and sacrificed to ensure that Shatta becomes a household name.



For this reason and more, he will not come out publicly to condemn him or level any form of allegation against the man he dedicated his time to.



Bulldog in an interview with blogger Zionfelix said he does well to reach out to the artiste behind closed doors instead of publicly calling him out adding that he needs to protect his brand.



"If I had the opportunity to speak to the president behind closed doors, I wouldn't even speak out there for him to hear it because those are my views.



"He (Shatta) is my junior brother so, I tell him things in private, something the public wouldn't hear about. It is a brand I need to protect. It is a brand I sweat, bled, and put my time and effort into so how am I joining the people that want to break the brand and break the brand together? No, I won't do that," Bulldog declared in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Bulldog the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment in July announced that he has parted ways with Shatta Wale, however, they remain good friends. He again stated reasons why he never made a public announcement following Shatta's exit.



"If people are no longer working together, it doesn't mean they are not talking or are no longer friends...when I started working with him (Shatta) nobody did a story. It wasn't announced that Bullhaus is handling Shatta so why should the separation be announced?" he quizzed during an interview on 3FM with Caleb Nii Boye.



Watch the video below:

















OPD/BB