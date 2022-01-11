I won't put my hopes in the Black Stars - Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, is the latest to call out the Black Stars for always disappointing the nation during international competitions.



On Monday, the national team lost their opening game in Group C after Morocco beat them by a lone goal that was secured by Sofiane Boufal.



The turn of events left football lovers in Ghana heartbroken as they tipped the team to book their first three points in the group.



Afia Schwarzenegger at the end of the match noted that she is among the many who have lost hope in the Black Stars who are currently competing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroun.

In a video shared on her Instagram page she wrote: "As for me, I am going through a lot of heartaches. My heart is being broken from left to right. I cant put the little hope I have in the Black Stars for them to break my heart. You guys don't know them well, they'll break your heart."



Ghana has failed to win a trophy at the AFCON in the last 40 years. The team will be in action again on Friday when they take on Gabon in the second Group C game.



Watch the video below:



