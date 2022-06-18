I won’t quit talking politics - Cwesi Oteng hits back at critics

Cwesi Oteng

I don’t blindly support the NPP, asserts Cwesi Oteng

Gospel musician vows to continue engaging contributing to national discourse



Cwesi Oteng supports E-Levy



Ghanaian gospel singer, Cwesi Oteng has stated that he would not be silenced from airing his political views.



Cwesi Oteng came under intense criticism and backlash from a section of the public for supporting the 1.5% E- Levy tax introduced by the Nana Addo-led administration.



But in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, the ‘God dey bless me’ crooner explained that he would not succumb to all who would want to prevent him from making public his opinions on national and political issues.

“The truth is that I can’t shut up and I have no intention of doing that now or in the distant future. I see nothing wrong in making my political views heard because first of all, I’m a proud Ghanaian. My thinking does not prevent me from commenting on issues or having a political opinion.” Cwesi Oteng maintained.



He added that as a Ghanaian, he has the constitutional right to comment on any issue he deems necessary in the country.



“I’m not sure people are expecting me to talk about America, the United Kingdom (UK) or Nigeria when I have the right as a Ghanaian to boldly express my views, particularly on the political front. I don’t see what’s wrong with this except that people have ulterior motives as some of the media houses are twisting my comments to serve their interest,” he said.



The singer also justified his love for the New Patriotic Party (NPP). According to him, he supports the president and the NPP because he believes the party has good policies geared towards the development of Ghana.



“People fail to realize that I’m not blindly supporting President Nana Akufo-Addo but as a citizen, I know that the NPP government always executes very good policies,” he noted. “So for me, it is about supporting good policies because nobody has paid me to do or express my beliefs since I’m thinking about the next generation. Unfortunately, in Ghana, people see you as an enemy when you hold differing views from them.”