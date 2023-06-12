'I won’t speak, all I can say is NPP will never give you money to spend’ – Agya Koo on being ‘ditched’ by the party

Agya Koo has given interesting responses and reactions when queried about claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had abandoned him.

In an interview with AngelFM, he was asked to confirm rumours that the party had abandoned him after being a staunch loyalist and the Kumawood actor declined to delve into the issue.



“I don’t even want to go on this tangent. As for me, I am living my life. Whatever people are saying is none of my business. What matters is that I sleep well and I get to enjoy my new house, my small London,” he stated.



This was after he had insisted several times that he solely funded the establishment of his new mansion and not with the party’s support as many perceive.



The host pushed further and asked if he (Agya Koo) had not benefited immensely from playing an important role in the party and the actor replied;



“For the NPP money to give you money to spend, it will never happen. They won’t give you money to spend. I haven’t gotten any money and let me clarify here that I haven’t been given any money. Nobody has called me to come for any money, a huge amount to the extent I will build from it.”

However, in spite of everything, Agya Koo has expressed gratitude to a couple of party officials who have shown him love and support over the years.



“Kennedy Agyapong is my main man. He supports me often and you know. Also, the COCOBOD boss, Mr. Boahen, has been very good to me. There are others who gift me when we cross paths,” he added.



Agya Koo has been very instrumental in the party’s successive elections as he has been seen on several occasions on different platforms, playing the role of a communicator or an activist.



