I won't stop Diana Asamoah from performing her songs despite break-up - Frimprince

Frimprince and singer, Diana Asamoah

Executive producer, Anane Frimpong, known chiefly as Frimprince has rescinded his decision to bar gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, from performing the songs he produced after the termination of their contract.

The CEO of Frimprince Music Production had in a document sighted by GhanaWeb and dated August 4, 2022, announced he had parted ways with the musician as he spelt out some conditions, topmost among them was the decision to claim ownership of songs and her social media page.



Stating that the company, “shall continue to have absolute rights over all works that were produced under the production”, the document which had the signatures of both parties listed ‘Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo’, ‘Mabowodin’, ‘Akoko Abon’, ‘Madansidie’, ‘Pentecost Gya’, ‘Momomme’, ‘Wo Damu Fua’, ‘Tetelesta’ and ‘Pentecost Soree’ as the records in question.



The music executive has, however, in an interview on Angel FM has said his former artiste can go ahead and perform all the songs on the nine albums he had claimed rights to including her 2022 single.



"I won’t cease her from performing her songs, especially the latest one she did with Dada KD,” Frimprince assured.



Explaining circumstances that led to the termination of the contract, the CEO of Frimprince Music Production, said there were breaches.

He mentioned that he put the singer who he has worked with for over 20 years to a test but failed woefully.



His plan was for Diana Asamoah to show remorse after receiving the termination contract sent to her on August 4 but after waiting for weeks for an 'apology', the 'Testelesta' singer wrote back to him, accepting the terms except one.



“I served her with the letter on the 4th of August and was expecting that she would have some kind of remorse or maybe something good will come out. I gave her three weeks and after three weeks, she responded very nicely and thanked me and sent me a copy," Frimprince disclosed in the interview on Wednesday following the public announcement of their contract termination in a Facebook post.



"She accepted all the claims I made, the only one she didn’t agree with was me banning her from performing her music. But even with that, I have no problem with it. That is cool," he added.



Meanwhile, Diana in an official response to Frimprince has welcomed his decision but has directed him to her songwriter in regards to the album takeover.

"With reference to the conclusive part of your letter I plead to differ, any future issues with regards to me (Evangelist Diana Asamoah) using the songs, remaking or remixing them should kindly be channeled to Pastor Simon Boama the writer and author of the songs," read parts of Diana's letter made available to GhanaWeb.















