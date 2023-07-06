1
I won’t waste my time fighting ladies who chase my husband – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther VGMA Win Piesie Esther

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Gospel musician Piesie Esther says there is no way she is going to waste her time fighting women who chase her husband.

According to the “Waye Me Yie” hitmaker, she is not going to do that because there are some people who may truly like her husband with no bad intentions hence fighting with people of that nature will be a waste of time.

“You should know the motive behind the relationship your husband has with the woman. There are some people who naturally love you and he/she would always want to be around you and there is bad intention”. She told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

She advised that women need to study how ladies relate with their husbands before making a verdict.

“If your husband is truthful, he will let you know the kind of conversation they have, sometimes he will put the phone on loudspeaker for you to hear their conversation”. Piesie Esther said.

She advised, however, that “if you notice that, the said lady is trying to lure your husband, then should cut such relationship off”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
