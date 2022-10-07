I wont fight over a man – Minalyn as she unfollows Zionfelix, deletes his pictures

It appears this is the end of the road for Zionfelix and his girlfriend, Minalyn, as the latter has unfollowed the former and deleted all his pictures from her Instagram page.

One can recall that Zionfelix, despite being in a serious relationship with Minalyn, who was carrying his child, also got another woman, Erica, pregnant at the same time.



Mina and Zion’s relationship has since been a roller coaster journey saddled with the stormiest of challenges.



Erica and Minalyn gave birth during the same period (A baby boy and a baby girl) respectively, and ever since, there has been tension and subtle drama brewing between the two.



It is even such that fans belonging to these two camps have fueled a competition between the two in terms of who gets the most attention from Zionfelix, whose child is prettier, among others.



But the celebrity makeup artiste, who has vowed never to fight over a man, has established that she is fed up of people constantly pitching her against her rival, Erica.

She has advised that all such energies should be channeled towards her business.



“I appreciate the love and support of “team Mina” but please I sincerely think there isn’t any need for that. Especially over a man. I will be GLAD if that support and love will be channeled towards my work cus I am in no competition with anyone! Xoxo #ichoosepeace #letmynamerest,” she wrote on social media with a disabled comment section.



Checks also indicate that Mina has unfollowed Zionfelix on Instagram.



Prior to this development, rumours were rife that Zionfelix’s parents vehemently stood against Mina and their son’s union.



Per reports, the blogger’s parents are against Mina’s ethnic background and also the fact that she is older than him.

