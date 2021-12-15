I work hard and do good music, Ghanaians can testify to this - Mona4Reall

Mona4Real recalls growth in the music industry

Ghanaian businesswoman now singer, Mona4Reall, has stated that barely two years into the music industry, music lovers can testify that she has worked hard to produce good music and quality video content.



The 28-year-old singer in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on OnePlay Africa disclosed that it took her courage and determination to live her dream as a singer.



Mona4Reall said at the time she was veered into the music she had not fully completed her voice training and musical performance skills but she felt that the time was now or never.



Looking back at her decision today, the 'Badder Than' hitmaker states that there are no regrets but rather proud feelings despite the tons of criticism from a section of the public.

"I have been holding back for a very long time, my dreams were just too big and I just didn't know the right time to come out. Also, I have wanted to do all the rehearsals, work on my voice and everything before I come out but after 2020 with the covid, a lot happened and I just realized that time waits for nobody. If you wanna do something, now is the time to do that and that is what I am doing.



"I have been working really hard and I am sure people are seeing that. Funny enough they (fans) actually love it. Have you seen the numbers on YouTube? People are loving it and watching it. The views are going higher, and they have accepted it. Ghanaians love good music and I am here to give them that," she said.



Touching on the criticisms and negative comments surrounding her voice and music, she intimated that she has developed a tough skin for bad comments.



She said: "Coming out, I was prepared for everything that comes with it. I take the good ones from it, some people are just making noise for nothing but some people actually want you to work on maybe your voice, or something. I appreciate those things, I take the good out of them. I am used to it (criticisms) and I see that am not the only person people talk about. They talk about everybody even Shatta, Stonebowy even Byounce so it is a normal thing."



Mona4Reall in October 2021 released her maiden EP titled 'Here To Stay'. The project featured top Ghanaian artistes including Efya, Medikal, and Stonebwoy. Interesting, all 7 songs on the EP came with a music video which she reveals were shot within 2 weeks.



