I work hard and promote Ghana to the world but never win awards - King Promise

Singer King Promise

Fans of Ghanaian singer King Promise have always called out organizers of awards schemes for sidelining him each year despite working hard in the music industry.

According to the singer, this phenomenon of not winning awards despite numerous nominations doesn't bother him. However, he gets concerned when his fans complain about the unfair treatment which some claim is a payback from industry players who simply want to "teach him a lesson."



The 'Ten Toes' crooner who recently released his second studio album titled '5 Star' believes that he has paid his dues when it comes to selling Ghanaian music to the rest of the world but throughout the years, he is yet to land a major award in his homeland.



"I've heard stories where people claim I think I am too good for the industry so we'll teach him a lesson, this is not the case. I am Ghanaian to the core.

"Everything I do is me representing Ghana...it doesn't bother me but at the end of the day when I wake up after the awards, I will be the one trending and not the awards and I am like my fans are not happy," he disclosed in an interview on the Delay Show in July 2022.



The successful singer added that he can not fathom why he wasn't nominated for the Artiste of the Year at the time he had the most streamed album in the history of Ghanaian music.



"Why is everyone talking? Everyone knows I deserve all that, I have done so well for myself if I can say and for the country in general...I had the number one album here. I had the most stream Ghanaian album of all time and when that happened I wasn't even nominated for the Artiste Year but when I had no album, I was nominated...so am like what's the problem? What's really happening?" he quizzed.