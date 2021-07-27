I work hard yet I’m the least loved in the industry – Stonebwoy laments

•Stonebwoy has bemoaned how he receives less support from the showbiz industry and fans in recent times

•According to the BHIM Nation CEO, he puts in so much work but hardly gets



recognized



•Stonebwoy flew all his team members to France for a project



Popular dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has expressed bitterness at what he termed as ‘lack of appreciation on the part of fans and the showbiz industry nowadays.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, the BHIM Nation president lamented how artistes who put in the most work do not get the appreciation they deserve.



In essence, Stonebwoy is of the view that hardworking musicians are the ones who enjoy the least hype.

He also talked about how an independent artiste like himself has been able to make great strides in the industry yet receives less love from people.



“What I’m about to say, my team members are preventing me from saying it. But I’ll talk regardless. The long and short of my message is that we are the least loved in the industry. They don’t love us but what matters is that God loves us. It’s a full house with my team in Paris with money out of my own pocket. I’m an independent artiste and have been able to do this. Sometimes it pisses me off because in the industry those with the hype are not putting in any work. The ones working including myself enjoy the least of hype,” he stated in the video.



Stonebwoy is currently working on a project in France with his entire team.



He disclosed that the trip was fully footed by himself for each of his team members.



Watch the video below



