I worked as a security personnel in Europe to fund my career – MOG Music

Gospel musician, MOG

Gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye best known by his stage as MOG has admitted that there was a time in his life when he almost gave up on music because he couldn't fund his career.

Speaking on Joy Prime, MOG mentioned that to pay back an amount he borrowed from his father and pay for his third album, "Better Me," he had to leave Ghana and spend many months working as a security guard in Europe.



“I spent money and everything went down the drain. I decided to do a third album, that’s ‘Better me’. During the project, I literally gave everything that I had, emptied my savings account, and my investments accounts, and my accounts were nil.



“It couldn’t finish the project. I thought about how to raise money for the mixing and mastering because I was not getting any freebies again, everything had to be paid for. I realized I had a 3 months visa to one of the European countries in my passport. So, I called my dad, took a loan from him, and went to that country and went to work for two months as a security officer,” he revealed.



The gospel singer went on to say, after borrowing money from his father, his assistant advised him to pursue a career in music since so many listeners were impacted by his music.



The musician said he had told her he had wanted to stop making music, relocate somewhere peaceful, and concentrate on his personal life.

“And around this time, I was not getting invitations, nobody was calling me for programs here and there. I was just sitting at home. I just called my PA and told her to go to my office, pick up my laptop and delete every song on my laptop.



“I didn’t want to hear any music. She asked me what was wrong, and I told her, I don’t want to do music again and that I am going to look for a job and then settle quietly somewhere. She was like you have no idea the inspiration your music gives us and that was the ice breaker for me,” he added.



MOG is now a household name with many songs and awards to his credit, including Male Vocal Performance of the Year award.



ADA/BB