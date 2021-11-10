I worked for 5 years without being paid as an actor- LilWin

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin

Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah aka LilWin has disclosed that the first five years of his career, as an actor was done without getting paid.

He said, though he was famous and known by Ghanaians, he lived the first five years of his career doing jobs without being paid.



LilWin appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the money was not the core objective for him at the peak of his career.



The actor said he had to put in a lot of hard work, sacrifices just to make it.



To him, being at the top comes with several challenges, and when one is not careful, one would not be able to shine.

He further disclosed that some producers are indebted to him because he worked for them but was not paid.



Meanwhile, he has asserted that the ability of an individual to speak English does not pay rent or put food on the table.



He explained that it takes the grace of God, talent, and hard work for one to succeed.