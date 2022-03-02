I would give up time with my mum to meet Angélique Kidjo - Camidoh

Camidoh, Musician

Camidoh, a Ghanaian Afropop/R&B singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer, has revealed that he would give up time with his mum to meet Angélique Kidjo.

He explained that he loves her style of music and would want to meet her and maybe probably do a song with her as well and it would be his mother’s joy to see her son meet his all-time favorite musician.



He said this earlier on GTV’s Breakfast show today 1st March 2022.

As part of celebrating Ghana’s Heritage in March, GTV Breakfast Show hosted Camidoh who is a Musician and an entertainer who hails from the Volta Region in Ghana.



In explaining that one thing he would give up to meet his favorite personality, Camidoh stated that “I would give up time with my mum and she will agree to it and meet Angélique Kidjo because it will be my mum’s joy to see me make music with her”.