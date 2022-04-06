1
I would have been a spare parts dealer at Konongo - Black Sherif

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif reveals his dream as a child

I loved working with my father, Blacko

Blacko's new single tops charts

As a young boy, all that Mohammed Ismail Sherif dreamt of was becoming a spare parts dealer just like his father in their hometown, Konongo.

He wanted to walk in his shoes because he loved it, however, his passion for music earned him the tag as one of Ghana's most talented singers who is currently making waves with his songs.

Black Sherif famed for his hit singles 'First Sermon' and 'Second Sermon', in a recent interview with radio presenter Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio disclosed that he might have just ended up managing his father's spare parts business if he failed at music.

"I would be in school or maybe I would have been working with my father. That was my dream as a child. My father is a spare parts dealer and it was fun seeing them offloading goods, I used to help."

The 20-year-old singer added, "that was what I would have been because I like it...that could have been my business in Konongo."

Blacko is passionate about education and is pursuing a degree at the University of Ghana after ditching the University of Professional Studies, Accra, due to the myriad of challenges he encountered as a student.

Famed for producing hit songs, Black Sherif is out with his latest single 'Kwaku The Traveller' which is already topping charts locally and internationally.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
