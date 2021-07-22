I would have killed myself - Kumchacha wades into Odartey Lamptey's divorce saga

Source: Michael Agyiri, contributor

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha) says he would have failed to keep his cool if he was to ever experience the plight of former Black Star player Nii Odartey Lamptey.

According to the controversial pastor, he would have ended up doing himself harm if he were to ever go through the type of marital issues the former footballer experienced leading to his divorce with his former wife, Gloria Appiah.



"It will only take God to intervene for me else I would poison myself. If I have a gun I can shoot myself and die.



I believe he has a good counselor because it's not easy. If it should happen that the only child you have with a woman is not yours it will not be easy to deal with, let alone three. This shows that some women are evil," he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



An Accra High Court on July 16, 2021 turned down an appeal case of the former wife of Odartey Lamptey in which she was asking the court to grant her custody of Odartey's seven bedroom house at East Legon in Accra.



This was after a similar case by the ex-wife was thrown out in 2020.



The marriage between the former Black Star player and his ex-wife ended in 2013 after DNA test results showed that their three children were not that of the ex-footballer.

With the divorce process ending up in court, the former wife of Odartey was given a four bedroom house, an amount of GH¢200,000 and some cars as part of her settlement.



Despite the initial settlement the two have been in court for the past eight years battling with Gloria demanding custody of the eighth bedroom East Legon house.



Speaking on the initial reliefs granted to Gloria by the court, Prophet Kumchacha said the former wife of the ex-footballer should have rather expressed gratitude for receiving settlement.



"I applaud the judge because she was empathic to her," he said.



