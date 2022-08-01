I would have used profane words on Ursula but for my graduation - A Plus

Controversial social media critic, A Plus

Controversial Ghanaian socialite and entertainment critic, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has said that he would have insulted Ursula Owusu-Ekuful had he not graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

A Plus graduated with a Second Class Upper division in Public Service, Leadership and Governance in July.



According to the critic in a post he shared on Facebook, he is a changed man who chooses not to use profane words anymore, otherwise, he would have used unsavoury words on the Minister of Communications and Digitization.



“Now that I'm a graduate, I speak differently so all I will say is that, Ursula Owusu didn't apply wisdom. If this happened before I graduated, I would have said, #Gbemi.



“But no. Gbemi doesn't fit my status. I'm now a graduate in public service, leadership and governance; I'm born again. Anaa wo se aka kakra" which translates into English as ‘or you think I still need more time to change?'



A Plus’s post comes after a press briefing on Sunday by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announcing an extension of the SIM card re-registration to September 30, 2022. She said she reluctantly extended the deadline because some have refused to register although they have their Ghana Cards which is the only identification card one needs to be able to register one's SIM card.

Ursula further disclosed that from the comfort of citizens’ homes, Ghanaians can now register their SIM cards via an app which would be launched in the next few days. The process will however cost the Ghanaian GHC5.00.



"Upon consultation, the Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The programme will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.



"It will be reviewed at the end of this month [July] and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from certain services including voice and data. It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs," she added.



The minister's posture has since triggered reactions with some describing her as arrogant.





