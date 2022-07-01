I would ideally prefer to get married before giving birth – MzVee

MzVee

‘Borkor Borkor’ hitmaker, MzVee, known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has disclosed that she would not prefer giving birth out of wedlock.

According to the multiple award-winning songstress who recently celebrated her 30th birthday on June 23, she’s hopefully looking forward to not having a child out of wedlock.



Talking to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, MzVee was asked whether it will be shocking for her fans to hear that she has suddenly given birth whilst unmarried.



She responded “I don’t know how to answer this question but my ideal thing is that I do want to get married before giving birth, however, you never know.

“But that’s what I want for myself... I want to, first of all, get married before I give birth so hopefully, it goes that way,” she remarked on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



MzVee recently said that there’s pressure on her from family and friends to get married and that her mother intermittently reminds her of a promise she made to her that she’ll marry in her 20s.